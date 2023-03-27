Eau Claire City Council hears public comment on Town of Washington annexation

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Eau Claire City Council met with the public on Monday night to hear comment on several topics, including the annexation of land from the Town of Washington into the city of Eau Claire. That includes the controversial Orchard Hills development and part of Lowes Creek County Park.
Neighbors have been fighting developing this land for years, but Council voted to annex it into the city this past June. The town filed a lawsuit which passed, arguing the annexation was now invalid. In result, the city has filed a petition to annex the land with consent from its landowners instead.
One of the developers spoke on Monday saying they've done their best to work with neighbors to find common ground. Some neighbors, though, are still pushing back.
"None of us that I am aware of are against growth for this great community. But we want practical, safe, approved, and well thought out developed plans. We haven't seen any yet," said Dori Pulse, who lives in the affected area.
"The fact remains that the community is still growing, we still need housing, and we need a place to do it. This is a place that's been earmarked since the 1970's and has been identified for residential development. I don't know if I have the magic answer. I think we have a really good plan. I think we still have some work to do on that," said Paul Holzinger of CDPG Development.
Also discussed was the possibility of a $30 city wheel tax. This is separate from the $30 county wheel tax people already pay when registering a vehicle in Eau Claire.
City officials told News 18 they don't get any of those funds and are looking at their own wheel tax that would go to the street department's budget.