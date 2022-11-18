Eau Claire City Council to consider 2023 budget, Seven Mile Creek Landfill

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The 2023 budget for the city of Eau Claire could be finalized before Thanksgiving, and with it the green light for a number of area projects.
On Tuesday, the Eau Claire City Council will vote to adopt next year's budget. They will also vote to approve the 2023 Capital Improvement Plan, which would authorize many big projects for next year.
Among them, some new additions at Fairfax Pool like a water play feature, a pavilion, and a shade feature. The fountain at Wilson Park would be replaced. A new bus shelter would be installed along Menomonie Street, and restrooms in Carson Park would be replaced. Also, a new neighborhood park would be installed in the Princeton Valley neighborhood.
Also on the agenda: After more than four years of negotiations, city council will have the final vote Tuesday on the proposed expansion of the Seven Mile Creek Landfill.
GFL wants to increase the height of the landfill, but neighbors have been fighting it for years. Parties recently came to an agreement and neighbors will be compensated financially for the expansion. Those who live the closest will receive the most — up to just above $2,000 a year.
The Eau Claire County Board approved the expansion last month.
Also of importance, the city council will vote on the plans for the new Country Jam grounds. Council will also vote on a proposed water utility rate increase. You can read all the items and details for the upcoming city council meetings by clicking here.
The council meets for a public hearing Monday at 7 p.m., and votes Tuesday. That meeting starts at 4 p.m.