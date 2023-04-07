Eau Claire City Council to decide how to fill future vacant seat, outgoing council president reflects

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A seat on the Eau Claire City Council will soon be vacant once Emily Berge is sworn in as president, but how will it be filled?
Berge will begin her new role as council president on April 18. She won this week's election after running unopposed.
Starting that same date, her District One seat will become available.
The term of office for District One doesn't end until April 16 of next year so the city council needs to decide how to fill that seat.
They have three options to consider.
Option one, the council appoints a new member from a pool of community applicants. Option two, leave the seat empty until the next spring election in 2024. Or option three, have a special election this year to fill the position.
"Obviously there's a cost with a special election. Running it without filling that position is sometimes challenging for a body of what would be 10. It's nice to have an odd number so we don't have ties," said Terry Weld, outgoing Eau Claire city council president.
The estimated cost for a special election is about $20,000 to $40,000, depending on whether a primary is needed.
A public discussion on how the position should be filled will happen this Monday during a council meeting.
They'll likely vote on the matter Tuesday.
And just as Berge will be stepping into the new role of Eau Claire city council president, Terry Weld will be stepping down.
He decided to not run for reelection this year, and said the decision is still bittersweet.
Reflecting back on his four years as president, Weld said he's most proud of the community teamwork during the pandemic.
"I think what our city did, what our community did, what our county did, what our health department did, all of the Chamber, everyone who came together, all of the community partners, to be able to come out of that as well as we did says a lot about our community and the leadership that we have here throughout all of it," Weld said.
He's been a realtor for 22 years and plans to focus on his job and family.