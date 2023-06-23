 Skip to main content
Eau Claire City Council to vote on future of historic bridge

  • Updated
  • 0
Dewey Bridge
Elliot Adams

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Dewey Street Bridge has stood in Eau Claire for nearly a century. Next Tuesday's Eau Claire City Council could bring its replacement.

On March 23, a hole developed in the middle of the bridge causing a temporary closure. While the bridge is currently safe to use, City Engineer Dave Solberg said it's now inspected every 6 months to ensure it's still stable.

If the bridge replacement is approved, the new plans hope to emphasize both form and function.

"Included in the project is a pedestrian underpass for the Old Abe Trail so bike pedestrian crossing at the intersection of Dewey Street and Galloway will have a safer crossing of Dewey Street, and it does include aesthetic improvements on the design that will make it look hopefully like a historic bridge."

To fund the proposed project, the city would enter into a contract that splits the bill between the city and state government. The project is estimated to cost $14.2 million, $3.8 million would be footed by Eau Claire.

The decision to replace, rather than renovate, comes from a cost benefit analysis by Eau Claire that showed replacement was cheaper.

Solberg said if the project is approved, the old bridge will still be open until 2026 when construction on the new bridge is estimated to begin. The Eau Claire City Council will be voting on whether to approve the Dewey Street Bridge replacement at their legislative meeting next Tuesday at 4 p.m.

