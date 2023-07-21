Eau Claire City Council to vote on striking homosexuality from public decency ordinance

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - An outdated and discriminatory ordinance in Eau Claire could soon be modified.
Right now under a certain section — homosexuality is considered a violation of the public decency code. The proposed amendment would remove the word 'homosexual' from the code related to exposing minors to harm.
As it reads now, the ordinance includes homosexuality as 'sexual conduct' that is prohibited under the 'exposing minors to harmful materials' ordinance. This would strike that out.
City Manager Stephanie Hirsch says the goal of the ordinance is to clean up old code and the outdated language.
She said the complaint for the change came from a non-Eau Claire resident last month.
Kayla Johnson is the executive director for the Chippewa Valley LGBTQ+ Community Center. She said the amendment would positively impact people who identify as LGBTQ+.
"Making sure the laws are updated and removing discriminatory language is a win for the community. We don't want to have laws on the books that could allow for discrimination in the future just because something isn't enforced now," she said.
Johnson admitted she did not know the law existed. She's happy the city is making the change and taking action on a small change that is a large deal.
"Something that could negatively impact the community or in the case of updating a law positively impact the community absolutely would raise awareness," Johnson said.
Both Chippewa Falls and Altoona do not have any ordinances discriminating against homosexuality.
The ordinance amendment will first be introduced to the Eau Claire City Council next week. A vote will come at a later council meeting.