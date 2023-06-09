Eau Claire City Council to vote on trash service, parking changes and more Tuesday

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - From ice cream at the pool, parking changes and trash service changes, next week's Eau Claire City Council meeting has several items on the agenda.
Downtown parking could be seeing new rules as Tuesday's city council meeting will have a vote on the block face ordinance. The ordinance, which aims to assist the use of license plate recognition software enforcement, will limit parking to one block face per calendar day according to Leah Ness, deputy engineer for the city of Eau Claire.
"Really the goal is to promote the turnover of parking spaces in this area related to having people park and going to businesses," Ness said.
If it is passed, new signage will also be adopted that illustrate how the new rules are enforced.
Another item on the agenda is a step toward more sweeping changes to how trash is hauled in the city.
"So we basically changed the licensing renewal from a 1 year renewal to a 6 month renewal so that after we take the next 6 months to review the trash hauling model, we'll have the opportunity to change the ordinance," said Stephanie Hirsch, city manager.
The current contract is set to renew on July 1, but with this change, Hirsch hopes to work with trash haulers, city council and community members to modernize trash service.
"So there's a bunch of different goals and different people have a different perspective on what those goals are. The trash haulers have an interest in looking at the ordinance, because technology has changed since the last time we revised it," Hirsch said.
Some goals for updating trash service include reducing recycling pick-up to once every two weeks and reducing the amount of trucks on the street. If it's passed, these changes could be seen as soon as January 2024.
Another item on the agenda is a contract for Ramone's Ice Cream to return to Fairfax Pool two days a week.
These agenda items will be voted on next Tuesday at 4 p.m. in an open meeting at City Hall.