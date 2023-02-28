Eau Claire City Council votes on transit center development, Dewey St. Bridge replacement, and Hangar 54 liquor license

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - On Tuesday, the Eau Claire City Council voted on several items that will have impacts across the city.
Council voted to approve the long-awaited decision on a development agreement for affordable apartments over the downtown transit center currently under construction. An original developer backed out during the pandemic.
Now, Merge LLC will begin work on the apartments that the city calls "workforce housing." The city is offering $5 million from the federal TIGER grant in construction costs. Without that contribution, city attorney Steve Nick said Merge LLC could not afford the development, which they are paying the city $250,000 for.
Councilmember Andrew Werthmann said he hopes the apartments can fill a void for some of the dozens of families currently looking for affordable housing.
Council also voted to allow the city to apply for a federal grant that would fully fund the replacement of the Dewey Street Bridge downtown. It crosses the Eau Claire river and is nearly 100 years old. This grant would provide all funds needed to replace the bridge.
In one of two liquor license-related votes, Council voted to grant Hangar 54, a restaurant inside the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport, an expansion of its liquor license to begin bar service inside the airport terminal.
Council also voted to give a coveted liquor license to the restaurant Good Wives. You can read more about that vote here.