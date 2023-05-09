Eau Claire City Council votes to move fireworks, approve day shelter funding, bank building purchase

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- The Eau Claire City Council voted on several proposals during the council meeting Tuesday night.
The council voted to move the fireworks show on July 4th this summer to the High Bridge in Eau Claire
In a meeting in April, the council voted not to move the fireworks to the High Bridge, but that agenda item was reconsidered and passed during Tuesday's meeting. The show is usually set off from Carson Park, but city officials raised concerns about fire risk and limited options for emergency response to get to the park if needed.
The council passed the motion to move the firework show by a 6-4 vote.
The council voted unanimously to use federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) for a new daytime homeless shelter in the city.
The council approved $500,000 of the $4 million in phase two ARPA funds to assist in acquiring space for a homeless shelter that would operate during the day, and fill the gaps in service times from the other shelters in Eau Claire.
The Sojourner House is only open at night and the Community Haven House is open four days a week. City manager Stephanie Hirsch said the gap in service causes other spaces to act as de facto shelters.
"What (the shelter) does is it gives people a chance to get out of the cold, get out of the heat, and also gives relief from our library for some hours of the day," Hirsch said. "Our library really becomes a de facto day center when the Haven House is not open."
The council also voted to use ARPA funding for a transportation utility rate study, but rejected a motion to use funds for a study that would assess public land for redevelopment.
The council also voted to purchase the U.S. Bank building at 131 S. Farwell St. for $450,000. The building sits between City Hall and the L.E. Philips Memorial Public Library.
In the short term, the space will be used for public parking, with the long-term goal of turning the property into green space with a public park or courtyard. The purchase also passed with a unanimous vote.