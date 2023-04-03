Eau Claire City County Health Department celebrating National Public Health Week

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - You could win a prize basket this week just for eating with friends or family or enjoying the warmer weather.
This week is National Public Health Week and the Eau Claire City County Health department is celebrating. According to Sarah Seifert, the Communications Specialist with the department, they are doing a giveaway on social media.
The prize is a gift basket that contains a weather radio, tick removal kit, a water bottle, and more. They also will be showcasing staff members to highlight their hard work that they do for the community.
"We have such an amazing, passionate staff who do a lot of work that flies under the radar here at the health department," said Seifert. "This is our opportunity to put them in the spotlight and shine a light on some of the public health things the community may not know about or may not attach to public health."
The giveaway ends Sunday, and the drawing will be on Monday April 10.