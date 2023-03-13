Eau Claire city wheel tax: Answers to your questions

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Eau Claire residents have many questions about a possible upcoming wheel tax, and they're reaching out to News 18 for the answers. News 18 was the first to report more than a month ago the city was considering adding a local vehicle registration fee. Since then, questions and concerns have been pouring in from people like you. News 18 is digging deeper for answers.
Related Article: City of Eau Claire considering adding a wheel tax
The city of Eau Claire is considering adding a $30 local vehicle registration fee, better known as a wheel tax, to help pay for street projects, but a lot of questions remain for Eau Claire residents.
First, does the current county wheel tax fund maintenance of the city streets?
"Right now, the city of Eau Claire does not receive direct funding from Eau Claire County with their local vehicle registration fee revenues," said city engineering director Dave Solberg.
Another person asked, 'Are there other funding alternatives?'
"There is a referendum alternative, the same referendum tool that was used to fund police and fire," Solberg said. "We do have revenue sources of special assessments. We special assess between $1.5 million and $2 million per year to help pay for streets. We could increase the amount of special assessments, but that's not something that we've been given guidance to explore."
City resident Kim Hagen has his own concerns about the proposal.
"I'm not necessarily opposed to the wheel tax. What I'm opposed to is who doesn't pay the tax," Hagen said.
If passed, private automobiles, SUV's, and trucks under 8,000 lbs. would be assessed the wheel tax.
Exemptions include dump trucks, motor homes, and vehicles displaying dealer plates.
Those exemptions have Hagen worried.
"Some of the people targeted will be people less fortunate, people with financial difficulties. We should be assessing people who are doing the damage, which includes heavy duty trucks, car dealers, motor homes. A motor home is exempt and they're $150,000 to $200,000," Hagen said.
So why are some vehicles exempt?
"Historically speaking, those larger vehicles pay a higher vehicle registration fee so instead of the $85 you would register to pay to register your passenger car in the city of Eau Claire, those larger vehicles would cost anywhere from $500 to $1,000 to $1,500," Solberg said.
Officials said a city wheel tax is needed because over the last 12 years, the cost doubled for asphalt, curb, gutter, and sidewalk materials, but funding sources have not kept up.
A public hearing on the wheel tax proposal is on Monday, March 27. Council plans to vote on it the following day.
If approved, city residents would pay the $30 city fee, the $30 county fee, and the $85 state fee for a total registration fee of $145 per year.