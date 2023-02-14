Eau Claire city wheel tax proposal to be explored further

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Eau Claire City Council showed consensus Tuesday night to move forward with discussions on a potential city wheel tax. We also know how much it might cost city residents who own vehicles.
The council conducted a study session during Tuesday night's meeting to discuss adding a local vehicle registration fee.
If enacted the money would be used for transportation.
That includes things like fixing roads and bridges.
At Tuesday's meeting council president Terry Weld said they will move forward in what he calls an "exploratory phase," looking at a possible $25 fee per vehicle, give or take.
If the council decides to forward with this idea, an ordinance would be introduced. Public hearings and a question-and-answer open house would also be held.