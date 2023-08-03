Eau Claire Community Foundation receives $4.75m gift, largest ever

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Local nonprofit The Eau Claire Community Foundation has been given a legacy gift that goes beyond anything received before.
The Foundation announced they received $4.75 million from the estate of lifelong community member William "Bill" A. Bingham. The money will be used to establish an endowment fund in his name.
"With this single unrestricted gift, ECCF will more than double its granting power," read a press release. "The total amount available annually to grant, from unrestricted funds, will increase from approximately $140,000 to over $330,000! These grants will provide support for a diverse array of local nonprofits, all of which are working to improve the Eau Claire area’s quality of life."
Executive Director Sue Bornick said in the press release this gift will allow them to make an impact on the community forever.