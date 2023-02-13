Eau Claire could be getting six miles of new bike trails, including adaptive trails for those with disabilities

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Eau Claire could soon be getting new bike trails with some new features.
On Tuesday, the City Council will vote on a proposal from CORBA, a local mountain biking association. Jon Strosahl with CORBA said they want to build six miles of trails on Eau Claire's north side by the water treatment plant. He said the area is easily accessible but doesn't have many trails.
This proposal isn't just for mountain bikers. Strosahl said he wants runners, hikers and other bikers to be able to enjoy the trails, too. He also said they would add adaptive trails.
"Adaptive trails would be for users with disabilities to be able to get out, so they're wider, easier, trails, a lot easier access," Strosahl said. "That's something that Eau Claire does not have any of right now."
He said that will allow for wheelchair access as well, giving the site a range of trails from beginner to advanced. Strosahl added the trails would be open year-round and include "exciting" features like bridges and dirt trails.
If the proposal is approved, CORBA will begin fundraising for over $300,000 needed to build and professionally design the trails. That's after the organization received a matching grant of $7,500 from the International Mountain Biking Association.