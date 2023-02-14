Eau Claire County Administrator invited to White House

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Eau Claire's County Administrator will be making a trip to Washington D.C., where the county will be highlighted at a White House event.
County Administrator Kathryn Schauf has been invited to the White House as part of their Communities in Action: Building a Better Wisconsin series, where she and other Wisconsin elected officials will meet.
According to a press release, the meeting will highlight ways the federal government has invested in Wisconsin communities, including the impact of the American Rescue Plan Act.
"Other great initiatives that the Administrator will be sharing on behalf of Eau Claire County will be the work on Broadband in the County, Neighborhood Investment Fund Grants, USDA Composting and Food Waste Reduction Cooperative Agreement, Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (BIL) and the Rural Partners Network," the news release read.