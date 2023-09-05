Eau Claire County Administrator Schauf's job performance reviewed in only evaluation ever done

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Eau Claire County Board is meeting Tuesday at 6 p.m. for the first time since July to discuss the fallout of the Sheriff's Office investigation into what factors led to multi-million dollar overages in the Department of Human Services (DHS).
At the center of Tuesday's talk is County Administrator Kathryn Schauf. News 18 got hold of the only evaluation that has ever been done since Shauf has been in her position, even though members of county administration are supposed to be evaluated yearly.
Overall, on a scale from "outperforming" to "not performing", Schauf scored right around the middle, as decided by five members of the county. It's broken into different areas of competency, such as communication, job knowledge, team-building, and fairness to employees. In each section, evaluators were able to comment on why they scored her where they did.
One concern brought up multiple times and expanded upon in an attached letter by County Board Supervisor Gerald Wilkie was a lack of trust in Schauf. He wrote, "The staff has low trust in the Administrator. I believe the Administrator has damaged the trust and confidence of County Board supervisors." Just below that, another comment reads: "I have seen Kathryn work well with all the staff. All of them respect and work together well."
The DHS investigation was also brought up several times, some praising Schauf's response and her "attending to the rights and responsibilities of staff." On the other hand, she was also criticized by Supervisor Wilkie for a lack of oversight that he believes allowed for mismanagement in the county.
Supervisor Wilkie attached several pages expanding on areas he believed administration could improve. Shauf was able to respond to those comments; throughout, she asserted issues Wilkie brought up were either already resolved or were addressed in the county-funded Von-Briesen report.