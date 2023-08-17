Eau Claire County applying for grant for new bike trail

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - An Eau Claire stretch of road may see a new bike path that could increase safety for cyclists and pedestrians.
The Eau Claire County Highway Committee is planning to apply for a 'Safe Routes to School' grant under the Transportation Alternative Project from the Wisconsin DOT.
The proposed project would create a bike path along a 1.3 mile stretch of McKinley Road between Highway 312 and River Prairie Drive. That's near McKinley Charter School and Northwoods Elementary.
Eau Claire County Highway commissioner Jon Johnson said the goal of the project is to safely connect local communities.
The total cost of the project is $700,000, but Johnson said the grant would cover 80% of the total. The remaining 20% would be funded by the County Highway Department and the city of Eau Claire.
The next steps are applying for the grant. Johnson said that will happen this fall.