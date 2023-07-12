Eau Claire County Board ousts Board Chair Nick Smiar

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - During a special session Wednesday night, the Eau Claire County Board voted 17-9 to oust County Board Chair Nick Smiar.
The vote came after an extensive back-and-forth between Smiar and supervisors. Some said they felt disrespected by Smiar; others saying they felt he failed in his duties by failing to immediately report a crime to law enforcement when he learned of it (referencing the Zer Smith thefts.) Several supervisors defended Smiar, saying they think there are bigger issues at hand than leadership.
Eau Claire County Sheriff Dave Riewestahl gave a presentation earlier in the evening, saying, in essence, constructive changes have been made within the Department of Human Services (DHS) as a result of the Sheriff's Office investigation.
"This investigation was not about DHS versus the Sheriff's Office," Riewestahl said. "This investigation was about taxpayer money."
A closed-session discussion about County Administrator Kathryn Shauf remains on the agenda. If any action is taken against her it will be announced to the public immediately afterwards. This session has been postponed to an undetermined date.