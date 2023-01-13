Eau Claire County Board to vote on whether to add abortion referendum question to April ballot

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - There may be a chance to make your voice heard as to whether you believe Wisconsin should keep or repeal the 1849 abortion ban.
Following the Supreme Court repeal of Roe v. Wade, it is now up to states to decide whether to legalize or outlaw abortions. In neighboring states like Minnesota, access to abortion services is available.
But in Wisconsin, an 1849 ban on doctor's providing abortions in most cases has come back into effect, though Attorney General Josh Kaul has said prosecuting anyone who performs the procedure would be a "misuse of DOJ resources." He has since sued to block the ban, and in a recent interview with our ABC affiliate WISN, he said the lawsuit could take months and most likely will end up before the Wisconsin Supreme Court.
Now, the Eau Claire County Board of Supervisors will consider adding a non-binding referendum question to the April ballot so that county residents can voice how they feel on the issue. Non-binding meaning the vote is a statement rather than an action.
"A non-binding advisory referendum can gauge public opinion, and recent polling shows that Wisconsin voters find reproductive freedom to be one of their top issues, and widely support abortion rights and access," reads the resolution in the county board agenda packet.
If the county board votes to include the question on the April ballot, it would read "Should the Wisconsin legislature repeal the state's 1849 abortion ban law?"
The county board is meeting on January 17 at 7 p.m. Click here for more information.