Eau Claire County encouraging residents to compost, selling bins

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - If you've been thinking of starting your own compost, now is a good time to start as Eau Claire County is having a bin sale. 

Composting works by taking organic materials like uneaten fruits and vegetables, and having those things decompose in a controlled space, turning into nutrient rich soil that you can use. 

Eau Claire County is selling 128-gallon bins for $33 each. The bins themselves are made from recycled plastic, and includes a door at the bottom for you to access your finished compost. If you purchase a bin you will also receive a copy of the book "The Composting Cookbook."

The bins are available for pre-sale, and will be available for pick up at a yet-to-be-determined time at the Eau Claire County Expo Center. Click here to see the sale page. If you have any questions, you can reach out to Regan.Watts@eauclairecounty.gov 

If you want to learn more about how home composting works, click here

