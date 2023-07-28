Eau Claire County Fair heads into its second weekend

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - It's the second weekend of the Eau Claire County Fair.
This is the 99th year of the fair. On Friday competitors showed their cows, goats, and sheep. There is also a petting zoo and games for kids.
Friday night there is a classic car show and a dueling strings concert.
Kids and members of Eau Claire County 4H said the fair is a fun way to show off their work.
"I really like seeing everyone's hard work that they've been doing all year and all of it come together," Patricia Clark said.
The fair runs until 9 p.m. on Friday, Saturday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Eau Claire County Expo Center. Admission is free.
You can click here for a full schedule of events at the fair.