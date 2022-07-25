Eau Claire County Fair returns all week

Eau Claire (WQOW) - All this week, the Eau Claire county fair is underway, giving people the opportunity once again to have fun with their families. Located at the Expo center complex by Action City, the fair started Sunday and will end this coming Sunday.
During the week, a lot of judging will happen for competitions such as livestock exhibits and coloring contests.
"There's like 22 departments in the fairbook, so there's many different areas where the kids can bring their projects in," said Debbie Kitchen, Eau Claire county fair coordinator. "That's all open, so anybody can come out and look at the projects and the exhibits."
Along with the contests, there will be other animal-related activities as well, including a livestock auction on Saturday, and a petting zoo Friday
On Friday, Saturday and Sunday, the fair will feature events for the whole family. This includes a classic car show on Friday, a bike rodeo on Saturday, and a horse pull along with a charcoal chicken dinner on Sunday.
This year, everything is open to the public, and parking and admission is free.
