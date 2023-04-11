 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Top Stories

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Minnesota...

Cottonwood River at New Ulm affecting Brown County.

Minnesota River At Morton affecting Renville and Redwood Counties.

South Fork Crow River below Mayer affecting Carver County.

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Minnesota and Wisconsin...

Cottonwood River Above Springfield affecting Brown County.

Chippewa River at Durand affecting Buffalo, Dunn and Pepin
Counties.

Chippewa River at Eau Claire affecting Eau Claire County.

.Warm temperatures will continue to melt upstream snowpack and
increase river flows for the next few days.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO
SUNDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Chippewa River at Eau Claire.

* WHEN...From late tonight to Sunday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 775.0 feet, Some downtown businesses begin getting
water in their basements.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1000 AM CDT Tuesday, the stage was 771.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
just after midnight tonight to a crest of 774.5 feet Thursday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday
morning.
- Flood stage is 773.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
774.5 feet on 06/02/1938.

&&

Eau Claire County Humane Association raising last of funds needed for new building

  • Updated
  • 0
Eau Claire County Humane Society raising last funds for new building

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Eau Claire County Humane Association is raising the last funds for its new building, and you can help.

For this Monday only, the Humane Association is holding a fundraiser at various restaurants. All you have to do is mention the fundraiser at participating restaurants and a portion goes to the association.

Addie Erdman, with the Eau Claire County Humane Association said they have less than $300,000 left to raise. She said the grand total of the new building is roughly $6.5 million.

Erdman said it has spent about two years raising money for the building and they are excited for what it will bring.

"We're really excited to be able to have the new facility," said Erdman. "It's going to be more than double the size of our current facility. So that means we'll be able to save even more lives from our area, from transfers down south, from transfers locally."

They plan to break ground for the new facility soon. For all the participating Restaurants, click here.

Send your weather and pet photos to News 18 here

Tags

Recommended for you