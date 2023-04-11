Eau Claire County Humane Association raising last of funds needed for new building

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Eau Claire County Humane Association is raising the last funds for its new building, and you can help.
For this Monday only, the Humane Association is holding a fundraiser at various restaurants. All you have to do is mention the fundraiser at participating restaurants and a portion goes to the association.
Addie Erdman, with the Eau Claire County Humane Association said they have less than $300,000 left to raise. She said the grand total of the new building is roughly $6.5 million.
Erdman said it has spent about two years raising money for the building and they are excited for what it will bring.
"We're really excited to be able to have the new facility," said Erdman. "It's going to be more than double the size of our current facility. So that means we'll be able to save even more lives from our area, from transfers down south, from transfers locally."
They plan to break ground for the new facility soon. For all the participating Restaurants, click here.