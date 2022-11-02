Eau Claire County Humane Society celebrating Senior Pet Adoption Month

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - While you can't teach an old dog new tricks, you can give them a second chance with adoption.
This month marks Senior Pet Adoption month, and the Marketing and Development Director of the Eau Claire County Humane society, Addie Erdmann told News 18 that the shelter will have adoption fee waivers and discounts for older animals all month long.
This is a national event to encourage people to adopt older pets, and to see the benefits of skipping the earlier stages of growth.
"They are typically already trained, so you don't have to go through any of the potty training," said Erdmann. "They already kind of have their little routine down so they're really easy to get along with and you know that they're not going to change, they're not going to get any bigger, they're not going to get any smaller. "
If you choose to adopt an animal between the ages of 5 and 8, you will get 25% off your adoption fee, and animals 8 years old and up, will have no adoption fees. The shelter is also giving a 25% discount on all animals for applicants 55 and older.