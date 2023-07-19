Eau Claire County Meals on Wheels moves into new, expanded location

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Saturday will mark the one month anniversary since Eau Claire County Meals on Wheels moved into its new location.
The new building is located off Highway 53 next to the new Highway Commission Building in Eau Claire. The facility has a footprint of over five thousand square feet.
The County's Aging and Disabilities Resource Center Director Betsy Henck said Meals on Wheels used to operate out of the Fall Creek Valley nursing home.
Henck said the new space was needed because of the growing program.
"Our aging population is getting bigger, people are utilizing meals on wheels more and so this just gives us the capacity to be able to grow with the program," she said.
The new spot has few features to increase efficiency. It has a sheltered drive-in area for drivers to load food and an on-site garden that allows staff to grow fresh fruits and vegetables for the program.
Plus the food preparation area has state of the art kitchen equipment. Henck said the program serves over 425 people throughout several counties.