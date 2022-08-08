Eau Claire County Parks and Forest Department proposes budget that could add new additions

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Eau Claire County Forest and Parks Department is working to finalize its budget for the next couple years, and there are a few fresh ideas park-lovers should be excited about.
The bulk of the budget, of course, focuses on repairs and maintenance to the parks in Eau Claire County, as well as an additional full time employee and a new recreation deputy that is a shared position with the sheriffs and highway departments. That person will patrol the campgrounds and trails during the summer months.
Parks and forest director Josh Pederson said that person is needed because more people are using the parks after the pandemic. With the increase of use in parks, they're also looking to add new ways more people can enjoy the outdoors. For example, a capital request is being made to develop a handful of primitive campsites along the Eau Claire river for canoeists and kayakers to use. They're also looking to add two yurts to Coon Fork Park.
"But it's a very successful thing for the person who wants to experience a high-end camping experience, but they don't have the equipment," said Pedersen. "It would be an opportunity for someone to come out, stay in a really nice facility, and not have to have a tent, or a camper, and all of the camp stove or cook gear and everything that you need. Just kind of come out, unpack your bag and experience nature."
The yurts in Eau Claire County would have bunk beds and camp stoves and could be used year-round. Again, these are just ideas that are still being finalized. The Eau Claire County Board will have the final vote in November.