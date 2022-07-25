Eau Claire County partners with First Choice to save residents money while saving the planet

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - First Choice Computer Recycling in Eau Claire has partnered with the Eau Claire County’s Recycling and Sustainability Program to provide free recycling of electronics of any kind to residents of the county.
This includes items like appliances, computers and even older TV sets with a cathode ray tube -- just about anything with a cord or a battery.
"As the recycling program we are always being conscious of how we can reduce waste going into the landfill that's an ongoing community concern," Eau Claire County Recycling and Sustainability Coordinator Regan Watts said, referencing the "zero to the landfill" policy at First Choice. "Electronics are illegal to put into the landfill according to the Wisconsin DNR. And we have this opportunity, this business right out our back door, so we thought that we should use it and encourage residents to use it more."
Watts added that Wisconsin residents in other counties can also participate, but will have to pay fees if their drop off exceeds ten dollars.
Eau Claire County is subsidizing costs for residents for the remainder of 2022 using the money raised at the Clean Sweep event in May, and they plan to pursue funding to continue the partnership with First Choice year-round in 2023 and beyond.
To learn more about First Choice, click here.