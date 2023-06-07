Eau Claire County reports record-breaking tourism numbers for 2022

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - More people are visiting Eau Claire County, and the numbers prove it.
The county reported record-breaking tourism numbers in 2022 according to the Wisconsin Department of Tourism.
Visit Eau Claire Executive Director Benny Anderson said Eau Claire County saw a 17% increase in visitor spending from 2021. Visitors spent nearly $270 million during 2022.
Anderson said the tourism data had a positive impact for the community.
"You can just feel it when you're here year round. It's no longer just summer or just random events. Year round, this town is humming and Chippewa Valley has had many great events and growth," he said.
Anderson said the city has multiple events that attract visitors. He said people come for small events such as the Sculpture Tour and large festivals like Country Jam.
He added the city expects to continue to have high tourism numbers with the opening of the County Materials Complex, also known as the Sonnentag Center.
Overall, tourism had a $433 million impact for the county. The WI Department of Tourism reports tourism is a $23 billion industry.