Eau Claire County seeking applications for new Conduct Inquiry Board

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Applications are now being accepted for Eau Claire County's new Conduct Inquiry Board.
The county is looking for five people and one alternate to serve on the board. One member would also need to be an attorney.
The Corporation Counsel, a county department that provides legal counsel, said responsibilities include addressing complaints against county employees and officials for conflicts of interest as well as violations of the code of conduct that was adopted by the County Board of Supervisors in March.
An applicant needs to be a county resident and cannot be employed by the county or have a familial relationship with county board members or county employees.
When asked if creating a conduct inquiry board related to the three-year-long DHS investigation that recently concluded, officials replied it's been something in the works for a while.
"Several of the counties, especially surrounding counties to Eau Claire County, already had a conduct board, so we needed a mechanism in order to be able to address concerns and complaints," said Sharon McIlquham with the Corporation Counsel of Eau Claire County.
Applications are due on April 28. If you'd like to apply, click/tap here.
Although it's not a paid position, people on the conduct board would be able to get reimbursed a $30 per diem payment per meeting and mileage is at the IRS rate, which is currently 65.5 cents per mile.
The Committee on Administration appoints people to the Conduct Inquiry Board and may have their selections by June, or even earlier in May.