Eau Claire County to have advisory referendum on cannabis legalization

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - This November, Eau Claire County voters will get a chance to make their voice heard — on the legalization of cannabis.
The Eau Claire County Board of Supervisors has passed a resolution which puts an advisory referendum on the November 8 ballot asking if Wisconsin should legalize cannabis for adults 21 and over, regulating it and taxing it like alcohol.
Currently, cannabis possession alone makes up 57% of all drug arrests in the state, accounting for $1.5 billion per year in illegal sales. Proponents of the referendum say that's money that could go towards local businesses and tax revenue — as well as more economic opportunities for farmers.
Judy Gatlin, County Board Supervisor for District 14 proposed the referendum and said she believes legalizing marijuana could also help those with chronic pain.
"Specifically I think of veterans, cancer patients," she said. "Maybe they don't have a medical marijuana card, but, they know what helps them."
They focused on the economic benefits that cannabis legislation would bring, describing Wisconsin as 'an island surrounded by legal cannabis' — saying that both Michigan and Illinois have brought in hundreds of millions of dollars in tax revenue each.
The referendum on the ballot is only an advisory referendum, which is nonbinding and meant to show how voters feel about the issue. The results of the referendum will be sent to the State Assembly and Senate, as well as to Governor Tony Evers.