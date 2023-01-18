 Skip to main content
Top Stories

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM TONIGHT INTO THURSDAY...

.Snow will begin to push north over the Interstate 90 corridor in
southern Minnesota this evening, spreading northeast overnight
through Thursday morning. The snow is likely to be heaviest
overnight, with rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour possible at times
across southern Minnesota through western Wisconsin. 5 to
8 inches are likely in the Winter Storm Warning, with lesser
amounts expected in the Winter Weather Advisory. Northeast winds
will turn more northerly on Thursday. Wind gusts between 20 to
25 mph are possible. Some minor blowing snow is possible along
the Interstate 90 corridor, but it is not expected to be a
significant impact with this event. The snow will gradually end
from southwest to northeast on Thursday.

...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO
3 PM CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 9
inches.

* WHERE...In Minnesota, Goodhue County. In Wisconsin, Pierce,
Dunn, Pepin and Eau Claire Counties.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 3 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

&&

Eau Claire daytime shelter "Haven House" fundraises to expand hours, staffing

  Updated
  • 0
Haven House
Julia Lopez

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - One year ago, Eau Claire's Haven House opened as a weekend emergency shelter to provide an escape from the cold to the city's houseless population.

On Wednesday, they hosted an open house and fundraiser to help make some changes and continue their mission.

Haven House wants to become a permanent shelter by November of 2025. In the meantime, they have been able to stay open most days, but they would like to guarantee shelter all day every day.

Organizers say exposure to harsh Wisconsin winters can lead to life-threatening health issues such as frostbite and hypothermia.

"We've been in operation for a year or so," said services coordinator Tom Wirth. "Maybe before this you may have seen folks who were unhoused in our local parks or on some of our sidewalks or storefronts. And really, this facility was put in place so that people didn't have to be pushed aside from place-to-place and have a place where they can call their own."

To expand their hours, organizers say they need more paid staff. Click here if you'd like to donate, or click here if you are interested in employment opportunities.

Haven House is located at 502 S. Farwell Street.

