Eau Claire daytime shelter "Haven House" fundraises to expand hours, staffing

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - One year ago, Eau Claire's Haven House opened as a weekend emergency shelter to provide an escape from the cold to the city's houseless population.
On Wednesday, they hosted an open house and fundraiser to help make some changes and continue their mission.
Haven House wants to become a permanent shelter by November of 2025. In the meantime, they have been able to stay open most days, but they would like to guarantee shelter all day every day.
Organizers say exposure to harsh Wisconsin winters can lead to life-threatening health issues such as frostbite and hypothermia.
"We've been in operation for a year or so," said services coordinator Tom Wirth. "Maybe before this you may have seen folks who were unhoused in our local parks or on some of our sidewalks or storefronts. And really, this facility was put in place so that people didn't have to be pushed aside from place-to-place and have a place where they can call their own."
To expand their hours, organizers say they need more paid staff. Click here if you'd like to donate, or click here if you are interested in employment opportunities.
Haven House is located at 502 S. Farwell Street.