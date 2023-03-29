 Skip to main content
Eau Claire ends alternative side parking rules early

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Alternative-side parking has ended early in Eau Claire, meaning motorists can park on either side of the street overnight without being ticketed.

The city parking ordinance began November 1 and was set to expire May 1, though it is often lifted early when it is clear snow will not be an issue for the rest of the season. 

Alternative-side parking meant that drivers had to park on a different side of the street each day, depending on if it was an even or odd numbered day. If you parked on the wrong side, you could have received a $30 ticket. 

Winter parking rules have already been lifted in Chippewa Falls. 

