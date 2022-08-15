Eau Claire Express eliminated from NWL playoffs

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Eau Claire Express needed one more epic rally at Carson Park to extend its season, but fell 4-3 to the Duluth Huskies Monday in the Northwoods League playoffs.
The Huskies advance to the Great Plains divisional championship game on Tuesday in Willmar to face the Stingers. The winner of that contest will play for the Northwoods League championship.
Duluth scored the first four runs of the game, highlighted by Jack Painter's 2-run home run in the third inning.
Eau Claire scored a run in the bottom of the fourth, then two more in the seventh to close with a run.
