 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Top Stories

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 12 PM UNTIL 11 PM MONDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone which will be in effect from 12 PM CDT
until 11 PM CDT Monday, May 29th. This advisory affects people
living in the following counties: Barron, Chippewa, Dunn, Eau
Claire, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, Rusk, and Saint Croix.

Due to warm temperatures, low humidity, and gradual buildup of
pollutants, the air quality index for ozone is expected to reach
the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People with lung
disease (such as asthma), children, older adults, and people who
are active outdoors (including outdoor workers) should reduce
prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Eau Claire Express getting ready for a a new season with some changes at Carson Park

  • Updated
  • 0
beautiful carson park

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - On Monday night, the Eau Claire Express will take the field for their first game of the season, with some changes coming for fans who head to Carson park to watch the games.

New for this year, behind the first base bleachers there will be a building for Eau Claire Express apparel. There are also some minor changes to the ballpark to improve the flow of people and accessibility for fans.

Also, a new concession for fans to enjoy: loaded mac and cheese.

All that is planned despite not having all of the players in Eau Claire more than a day before the season starts.

"It's come on quick.  I mean, typical Wisconsin, you hit a little bit of spring and right to summer, and all of the sudden the Express are here," said Dale Varsho, field manager and director of operations for the Express. "So, they're all filtering into town, last night we only had eight players, tonight we should have about 12 more for sure."

There will also be daily promotions based on what day of the week you attend a game, such as Taco Tuesday and Thirsty Thursday.

Monday night's game will be at 6:30 p. m. at Carson park, with a hat giveaway and a jersey auction.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you