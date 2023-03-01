Eau Claire family raising awareness about Trisomy 13 as son celebrates 1 year home from NICU

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Don't let the grumpy face fool you. Little Conrad of Eau Claire is a sweet boy who happens to have Trisomy 13.
Conrad Steiner was born with Trisomy 13, better known as Patau Syndrome. That means he has a third chromosome 13.
You may have heard of Trisomy 21, also known as Down Syndrome, but Conrad's mom Monique Steiner said his condition is even more rare. It occurs in one in 16,000 newborns.
"There's not a lot of information out there," she said. "Very few survive actually to one year so the fact that he's at 19 months is a pretty big feat for him."
Steiner also explained how the condition impacts him.
"He has two holes in his heart. He has six toes on each foot. Hearing loss is another one and he'll be a little delayed with developmental stuff," she said.
With all of those medical conditions comes a lot of equipment.
"We travel with a vent, the hose, the suction," she said.
If you're expecting and want to know if your child has a Trisomy syndrome, a Dr. Robert Bullwinkel with Marshfield clinic said you can get a type of blood test called ''cell free fetal DNA."
"You can take a blood sample from mom and run it through a special device that will actually pick out pieces of the genetic material that belong to the baby. Then they can kind of reconstruct the genetic deformity that may be there," Bullwinkel said.
Steiner said if your child has special needs, they just need that extra support to thrive.
"It's a hard journey, but just hope that we can maybe share that we're there, too. We're here. We understand that life change. It's just amazing that we've gotten this far with him and not a day goes by that we aren't aware it's a gift," she said.
Wednesday marks the one-year anniversary of Conrad being home from the children's hospital after being in the NICU for 285 days.