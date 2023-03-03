Eau Claire fire chief announces retirement

Eau Claire (WQOW) - After decades with the Eau Claire Fire Department, Chief Chris Bell has announced his retirement.
According to a press release on Friday, Chief Bell's last day with the battalion will be April 30, 2023.
Bell rose through the ranks during his 26 years with the department. He started his career in 1995 as a volunteer with the fire department then in 1997 he joined the department full time.
The Police and Fire Commission will now begin the process of recruiting the next fire chief for Eau Claire.