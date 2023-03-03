Eau Claire Fire Chief Chris Bell reflects on retirement announcement

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Eau Claire Fire Chief Chris Bell is reflecting on his announcement to retire next month after six years as chief.
Bell's announcement comes after being with the department for 26 years. Police and Fire Commission will soon begin the process of selecting the new chief. That process should begin March 16.
Bell said he was proud to accomplish department goals during his time as chief including the renovation of different fire stations. He thanked community members for their support in helping the department serve the city.
"It's a great honor and privilege, I've worked with some great people and everything that we've achieved today we've achieved because of everybody that came before us. And so I thank all of them through their mentorship and guidance all through the years," Bell said.
Bell's last day will be April 30. He plans to spend his retirement touring the country with his family.