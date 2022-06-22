Eau Claire Fire Department calls up 112% from two decades ago

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - In the past 20 years, the number of staff on the Eau Claire fire department has gone down, but the number of calls they have responded to, which includes EMS calls, has gone up 112%.
Deputy Chief Jon Schultz said there are a few reasons for this, including an aging population in the area and people living in poverty having no primary physician.
In 2020 when the pandemic was in full swing, the numbers went down a little because people were staying at home, but since then the numbers have gone back up.
Most years, the call percentage went up by around 3%, but in 2008 the fire department took over regional EMS duties, which means that they serve 14 municipalities outside of Eau Claire.
Around 85% of the calls the fire department gets are EMS Related.
"It's nationwide, that call volumes are going up," Schultz said. "You talk to any fire department, and it's not just here, it's everywhere that call volumes are going up."
In the early 2000's, the department lost four positions, going from 99 to 95 staff members.
While it does not affect response time right now, the fire department is working with the city to meet the staffing standard set forth by the National Fire Protection Association as the city of Eau Claire grows.