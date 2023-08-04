Eau Claire Fire Department holds training simulation at CVTC

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- Emergency responders were on scene at Chippewa Valley Technical College's west campus in Eau Claire Thursday, but there was no emergency.
Firefighters and paramedics from the Eau Claire Fire Department took part in a training and emergency simulation.
"It's an electrocution with a high voltage line, and then the patient falls out of essentially a bucket truck and falls about 20 feet," ECFD deputy chief Jon Schultz said. "So now you have the traumatic injury associated with the electrocution."
The patient in this simulation was an interactive mannequin that can respond to the treatments the paramedics perform. The simulation is meant to emergency responders of all levels of experience.
"We have multiple groups that come in here throughout the day and some crews are junior and some groups like ours are a little more senior," firefighter and paramedic Aaron Crane said. "This gives some of the junior guys a little bit of an opportunity to gather some experience and move a little bit more fast pace to use that in the real world."
An electrocution was chosen for the training because it's a serious injury that responders don't see very often.
"There's a lot of things that go on pathophysiologically within the body if somebody is electrocuted and its not something you typically see," Schultz said.
"I've maybe had one electrocution in my ten year career," Crane said. "So doing scenarios like this really keeps us grounded, keeps us formulated to moving quick and bouncing ideas off each other for things that we haven't been exposed to in a long period of time."
The goal for these simulations is to save lives out in the field.
"We really do a lot of simulations for our students, but we also like to work with our community partners to make sure that they have continuing education so they can continue to do their jobs in great ways," CVTC clinical simulation coordinator Theresa Meinen said. "The simulations that we can provide are a really great way to do that."
Thursday's training involved firefighters, paramedics, and EMT's with the Eau Claire Fire Department, organizers from CVTC, and medical directors from HSHS Sacred Heart and Mayo hospitals.