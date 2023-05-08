Eau Claire Fire Department responding to house explosion in Putnam Heights neighborhood

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Crews responded to an explosion at a Putman Heights neighborhood home Monday that caused tens of thousands of dollars in damage.
According to the Eau Claire Fire Department, it happened on East Tyler Avenue, near Eisenhower Street.
In a press release, officials said high levels of combustible gas was found throughout the home. Gas was turned off and they began ventilation. Xcel Energy was notified and was also on the scene.
There was someone home at the time, officials said, but they were able to exit uninjured before crews arrived.
A News 18 reporter on the scene said the damage they observed from the outside of the house was broken windows.
According to the fire department, the incident caused an estimated $100,000 in damages. They added the explosion originated in the basement.
This story has been updated with additional information.