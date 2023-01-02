Eau Claire Fire Department responds to record number of calls in 2022

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Eau Claire fire department thanked the community for their support after what was an extremely busy year.
On Facebook Monday, the fire department said they responded to 10,641 calls in 2022. That is nearly 1,000 more calls than 2021, which is also one of the biggest jumps in calls for service in the past decade.
In past stories with News 18, fire department officials cited the population increase in our community to the increase in calls. They also said that the majority of the calls they respond are medical calls.
"Our firefighters and paramedics have provided an incredible service over the years and will continue to do so into the future," they wrote on Facebook.
They also thanked everyone who voted to pass the referendum that will let them hire more staff in 2023.