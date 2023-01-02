Eau Claire Fire Department responds to record number of calls in 2022

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

.A complex and potent winter storm will cause travel impacts
starting this evening, lasting through Wednesday. The worst
conditions will be Tuesday morning and early afternoon.

This evening, a wintry mix of rain, sleet, and ice will develop
across southern Minnesota. Some locations may see over a quarter
of an inch of ice, and an Ice Storm Warning is in effect. Later
tonight into early Tuesday morning, heavy snow will move into
southwest Minnesota, and spread across central Minnesota and
western Wisconsin Tuesday morning into early Tuesday afternoon.
Snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour are likely for a few
hours, which will cause significant travel impacts as visibility
drops to a quarter mile at times due to the heavy snow. A Winter
Storm Warning is in effect for this heavy snow, with generally
over 8 inches of snow expected with over a foot possible over
portions of west central and southwest Minnesota. Elsewhere, a
Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for areas that will see a
wintry mix, and less snow.

Please adjust your travel plans for Tuesday if possible.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING
TO 6 PM CST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of
3 to 6 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an
inch.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and northwest and west
central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 6 PM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Heavy icing may
result in downed tree branches and power lines. The hazardous
conditions will impact the Tuesday commutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

&&

Eau Claire Fire Department responds to record number of calls in 2022

  • Updated
  • 0
Eau Claire Fire Department Truck

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Eau Claire fire department thanked the community for their support after what was an extremely busy year.

On Facebook Monday, the fire department said they responded to 10,641 calls in 2022. That is nearly 1,000 more calls than 2021, which is also one of the biggest jumps in calls for service in the past decade.

In past stories with News 18, fire department officials cited the population increase in our community to the increase in calls. They also said that the majority of the calls they respond are medical calls. 

"Our firefighters and paramedics have provided an incredible service over the years and will continue to do so into the future," they wrote on Facebook.

They also thanked everyone who voted to pass the referendum that will let them hire more staff in 2023.

