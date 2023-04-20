Eau Claire Fire Department responds to two fires

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A couple of fire reports kept Eau Claire Fire Rescue busy Thursday.
According to their Facebook page, when they began their shift, a report of a shed fire on the east side of town was reported.
Then, shortly after 8 a.m., crews were dispatched again for a structure fire on the north side of town. When crews arrived, they found a detached garage on fire with the owner moving vehicles out of it and reported power had been cut to the structure. The fire was quickly brought under control and is under investigation.