Eau Claire Fire Department shares tips on how to prevent kitchen fires while cooking

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The local fire department wants to help you cook safely so that you're making memories, not fires, this holiday weekend.
Deputy Chief Allyn Bertrang with the Eau Claire Fire Department said cooking fires and kitchen fires are the leading cause of structure fires in the U.S.
If you are cooking, don't leave the area unattended. Keep children and pets out of the kitchen, and don't store things so close to the stove, on top of it, or in the oven.
If cooking with a grill or deep fryer, keep them at least 15 feet away from the building, and don't grill on a wood deck.
It's also good to keep your stovetop and oven clean so that there's no grease buildup, leading to a fire.
If a grease fire erupts in your home, do not use water to extinguish it. Throwing water on the fire can cause burning grease to splash and make the fire spread.
"If you're going to attempt to put one out, it's probably going to be best to use a fire extinguisher that uses a dry chemical that would easily put the fire out without spreading it or causing injury to people," Bertrang said.
If you're not able to put out the fire, evacuate everyone from the home and close the doors to help contain it.