Eau Claire fire investigations increasing since 2020

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The number of fires investigated by the Eau Claire Fire Department has been increasing over the past few years: from 82 in 2020, to 96 in 2021, with 2022 on track for similar numbers at 48 investigations in the city this year.
The investigations includes car, commercial building, and house fires, and Deputy Fire Chief Allyn Bertrang said that's largely because newer houses are far more dangerous than those built just 50 years ago. Bertrang said new houses are more lightweight, and nowadays furniture contains large amounts of petroleum, making homes very flammable very quickly.
"It's not uncommon for fire departments across the United States, even career departments like we have here in the city of Eau Claire, to respond within only a few minutes to a structure fire, and when they arrive it is no longer safe for them to make entry into that building," Bertrang said.
He said Eau Claire has had one fire fatality over the past three years, but they've had several near-misses. Bertrang said he's seen lives saved by smoke detectors and sprinklers that allow occupants to exit more quickly than they might otherwise. He said it's important all buildings have alarms on each floor as well as fire extinguishers.
He added, over 50% of house fires involve cooking or start in the kitchen. He said there are several ways to make your kitchen safer: never leave anything cooking unattended, especially grease; keep all handles turned inward while on the stove; keep your stove vents clear; ensure all burners and the oven are off when you're done cooking; never store items on or in the stove or microwave, in case they accidentally get turned on; and keep children and pets that may be a distraction away from the kitchen when cooking.
Bertrang said it's also important to have an emergency plan in place, both in homes and businesses: have several different exit options, and practice the exit as a group. He said it's also a good idea to remove clutter from the home, as clutter is a hazard both to occupants trying to exit during a fire, and firefighters attempting to enter.