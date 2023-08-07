Eau Claire firefighter wins gold in bench press competition

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - When Eau Claire firefighter Kevin Blaine isn't pumping water on the scene of a blaze — he's pumping iron in the gym.
So much so, he recently took home a gold medal for his strength.
Last Thursday Blaine, a 10-year veteran with ECFD, won gold at the 2023 World Police and Fire Games in Winnipeg, Canada in the bench press contest.
The total amount of weight to get the medal? 405 pounds.
It was his first time competing at the games. He said over 8,000 fire, police and EMS athletes from around the world competed in 62 events.
Blaine said he approached the games with confidence as he represented the Eau Claire Fire Department.
"I knew I was going to be competitive, I had seen the past records from previous games and I knew I was close. What I did there I've done more than that at certain times but I knew I was going to have a chance to at least medal," He said.
Blaine competed against 11 other first responders in his bracket. He's unsure if he wants to compete in the 2025 games. He tells News 18 he's going to weigh his options.