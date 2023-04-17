Eau Claire first responders recognized for rescuing boy from septic tank

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - Three Eau Claire first responders are being recognized for saving a child that fell into a septic tank earlier this month.
As we've reported, a 4-year-old boy fell into an underground septic tank due to a faulty cover. The incident happening on April 6 at a home on Balsam Road in the town of Pleasant Valley.
Monday, the Eau Claire Fire Department recognized firefighter/paramedic Heather Morning, firefighter/paramedic Nathan Much and engineer Scott Mohr for their actions that day.
Morning received a letter of commendation. Mohr and Much Received letters of recognition.
News 18 also learned the boy is doing okay.