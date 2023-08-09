Eau Claire flights to Las Vegas are about to take off

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Chippewa Valley Regional Airport is switching things up for the fall.
Starting Friday, Sun Country's non-stop seasonal service from the airport will be going to Las Vegas.
“Travelers in the region have already shown excitement about this new nonstop seasonal destination from EAU,” said Airport Director, Charity Zich. “Sun Country Airlines low fares can now be experienced by departing directly from the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport.”
According to Zich, passengers will be treated to a celebratory atmosphere and other festivities before they board the flight.
The Las Vegas trips will wrap up on December 11, with non-stop flights to Fort Myers, Florida starting on December 15.
The Las Vegas flights are in addition to their regular flights to MSP.