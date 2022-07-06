 Skip to main content
Eau Claire fly fishing guide starts online magazine

070622 Stephen Wisner Eau Claire Anglers

Eau Claire Anglers owner Stephen Wisner on the Chippewa River near Durand on July 6, 2022.

DURAND (WQOW) - Stephen Wisner knows where to find fish in the Chippewa Valley.

He's shared his passion for fly fishing for seven years as the owner of Eau Claire Anglers, a popular guide service that specializes in smallmouth bass, musky and trout excursions.

This year, Wisner is finding a new way to engage with anglers through the online magazine 'Midwest Fly.' The first issue was released in May, while a second one is due out on July 15.

"Really it's about the fly fishing experience more than how-to kind of stuff," Wisner said.  "We have really world-class fishing and so I just feel like we needed a magazine that made that apparent."

