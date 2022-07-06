Eau Claire fly fishing guide starts online magazine

DURAND (WQOW) - Stephen Wisner knows where to find fish in the Chippewa Valley.
He's shared his passion for fly fishing for seven years as the owner of Eau Claire Anglers, a popular guide service that specializes in smallmouth bass, musky and trout excursions.
This year, Wisner is finding a new way to engage with anglers through the online magazine 'Midwest Fly.' The first issue was released in May, while a second one is due out on July 15.
"Really it's about the fly fishing experience more than how-to kind of stuff," Wisner said. "We have really world-class fishing and so I just feel like we needed a magazine that made that apparent."