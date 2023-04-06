Eau Claire golf courses set back by winter weather, hoping to open within the next week

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- It's been a long winter but now area golf courses are getting ready to open the greens again for the season.
Golf courses in Eau Claire are counting on warmer weather this weekend in order to open this spring.
Darlene Junker, superintendent of Hickory Hills Golf Course said it is later than usual this year because of several winter storms, but they hope to open up within the next week— as long as the weather cooperates.
"It all depends on the weather," Junker said. "Right now the ground is hard and froze, the nights are cold yet, and so we're just waiting for a lot of snow and ice to melt. We've got areas we can't let golfers go because of the snow and ice. We're working on that and trying to get it ready so sometime next week when the weather warms up it'll be a good time to start."
Pine Meadow Golf Club and the Eau Claire Country Club are also hoping to open within one to two weeks. Princeton Valley Golf Course is hoping to be ready to go by Monday. Each course said they were set back this year by the weather, but are ready to get the season started.