Eau Claire Horseshoe Club hosting state tournament this weekend

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Eau Claire Horseshoe Club is hosting the Wisconsin state tournament at Carson Park this weekend.
For the 101st year in a row, people of all ages will be competing in the event. The 113 competitors will compete in the tournament Saturday to see who moves on to the championship on Sunday.
Vice President of the Eau Claire Horseshoe Club Dean Chaffee said that games are very competitive and interesting to watch.
"People should come to see something different, to see something that's been around for many many years and is the original backyard sport that is still in play right now."
The event is open to the public and is free. Concessions will be available on site along with craft and vendor booths. Championships begin on Sunday at 9 a.m. with the kids competition. Adult games will begin at 2 p.m.