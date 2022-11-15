Eau Claire hunter bags massive ten point buck, believes it could set a new record

EAU CLAIRE ( WQOW)- An Eau Claire hunter bagged the buck of a lifetime this bow season that he believes might set a new Eau Claire County record.
Bobby Pagel brought down the massive 10 point buck on Nov. 5 on his dad's land just outside of Eau Claire. The deer had a 22.5 inch antler spread and a dressing weight of 196 pounds.
"I was honestly speechless, I didn't know what to think," Pagel said.
Pagel saw the deer on his trail cameras and has been chasing it since the middle of October. Then he finally got the shot he'd been waiting for.
"I hunted about 20 straight days after this specific deer," Pagel said. "November 5th I sat in the pouring rain all day. I just knew it was going to be good as soon as the rain let up."
After waiting out the rain, Pagel saw the trophy buck at around 4:30 that afternoon.
"I saw him coming in from about 200 yards away and he crossed my path at about 30 yards and the rest is history," Pagel said.
Pagel believes it could set a new Eau Claire County record for largest buck taken with a vertical bow.
But record or no record, Pagel said it was a feeling he will never forget.
"5 minutes after the shot I called my dad and I was stumbling on my words and so excited, tears of happiness, and I could barely talk," Pagel said. "He told me to 'slow down did I really get him?' I said 'yeah I did.' It was a pretty incredible moment."
It might be hard to top Pagel's deer, but good luck to all hunters heading out this weekend for the start of the gun deer season.